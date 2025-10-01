Irving officially missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to foot and shoulder injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

After turning 20 touches into 165 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown during Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Eagles, Irving was revealed to be one of numerous Buccaneers dealing with health concerns by coach Todd Bowles on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Wednesday that Irving had a sprained foot that isn't considered to be a long-term concern, and he also was spotted with his left foot in a walking boot and on crutches at Wednesday's session, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Bowles then told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site that Irving needs to shed the boot by Friday in order to have a chance to play Sunday at Seattle. If Irving is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would be available to man Tampa Bay's backfield.