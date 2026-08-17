Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: To play in preseason Week 2

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Buccaneers starters, such as Irving, will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Both Irving and fellow RB Kenny Gainwell were held out of Friday's preseason game at the Jets, but the pair are slated to get some run in Tampa Bay's second exhibition. After reeling off 1,514 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 17 regular-season games as a fourth-round rookie in 2024, Irving fell back to 865 total yards and four TDs in 10 appearances last regular season, mostly due to a cascade of health concerns. With Rachaad White moving on to Washington this offseason, Irving has a new running mate in Gainwell, and the breakdown of reps between the two remains to be seen.