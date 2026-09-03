Irving is set to lead a Buccaneers backfield that also includes Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker (undisclosed), the latter of whom didn't practice Wednesday, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Irving figures to get most of the rushing opportunities in Tampa Bay's backfield, though Gainwell is likely to play in passing situations after leading the Steelers with 73 catches in the 2025 regular season and subsequently signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers in March. Tucker was used frequently in the red zone last season, leading the Buccaneers with seven rushing touchdowns. Irving saw his rushing touchdown total dip to one in 10 games during his injury-plagued 2025 campaign after scoring eight regular-season rushing touchdowns as a rookie. Despite the competition for touches, Irving maintains the highest ceiling in Tampa Bay's backfield given his success in 2024.