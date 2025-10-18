Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, given that Irving has been held out of practice while working through foot and shoulder injuries. In his absence, Rachaad White will continue to operate as the Bucs' lead option out of the backfield while Sean Tucker serves in a reserve role. Irving's next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 26.