The Buccaneers signed Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Brewer was signed to the Bucs' practice squad in late August after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated to the active roster for the first three games of the regular season, but his addition gives Tampa Bay more depth on the defensive line following injuries to Logan Hall (groin) and Calijah Kancey (pectoral), the latter of whom is on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the regular season. Brewer logged 12 tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses across 12 regular-season games for the Buccaneers in 2024.