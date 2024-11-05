Otton secured eight of 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Monday night.

Otton led the Buccaneers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, which was unsurprising given the Buccaneers were down all of Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (IR, ankle) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring). Otton also recorded his fourth touchdown grab of the season on an 11-yard catch early in the third quarter, erasing a 10-7 deficit at the time. Otton now has at least eight catches and double-digit targets in three straight games, and even with a potential return for McMillan in Week 10, the third-year tight end should remain busy against the 49ers.