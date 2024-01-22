Otton secured five of eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-23 divisional-round loss to the Lions on Sunday.

On the heels of a career-best showing in the wild-card win over the Eagles, Otton put together a solid encore Sunday that included the Buccaneers' second-most receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon. The second-year tight end also tied for second in targets and hauled in a two-yard scoring grab just before halftime for his first career postseason touchdown. Ottonm who'll head into the third year of his rookie contract in 2024, put together a relatively ordinary 47-455-4 line across 17 regular-season games; however, his combined 13-154-1 tally in two playoff games serves as proof he's capable of functioning as more than just a short-area, complementary option in the team's passing game.