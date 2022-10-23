Otton brought in four of five targets for 64 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Otton finished with the second-highest yardage total of the day for the Buccaneers' pass catchers as he drew a start for Cameron Brate (neck). The rookie has made good use of both his starting opportunities thus far -- he also posted a 6-43 line on seven targets in Week 5 when Brate was out with a concussion. The rookie may slowly be putting himself in position to take over the top role irrespective of Brate's status, and he could be in line for another game in that spot with Tampa Bay having a quick turnaround for a Week 8 home matchup against the Ravens.