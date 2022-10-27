Otton is expected to serve as the Buccaneers' top tight end Thursday against the Ravens with Cameron Brate (neck) listed as out for the contest.

Brate will be sidelined for the third time in four games, setting Otton up another starting opportunity. While playing north of 50 percent of the snaps on offense in each of the Bucs' last four contests, Otton has proven to be a useful short-yardage target for quarterback Tom Brady. In those games, Otton is averaging 3.8 receptions for 39.8 yards on 4.8 targets.