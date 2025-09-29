Otton secured three of four targets for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 31-25 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The fourth-year tight end didn't crack the stat sheet in Week 3 despite playing 66 snaps, but he was back on the radar Sunday, albeit in very modest fashion. Otton once again spent the majority of the game on the field -- he played 69 snaps (96 percent). However, he's clearly taken a step back in the pecking order in new coordinator Josh Grizzard's scheme, considering he's mustered just a 6-34-0 line through four games despite playing every contest thus far without one of Mike Evans (hamstring) or Chris Godwin available.