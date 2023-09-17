Otton secured all six targets for 41 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

After a quiet two-catch opener, Otton bounced back to co-lead the team in catches while checking in second in targets. The second-year tight end worked relatively near the line of scrimmage as his final line implies, but the type of volume he saw Sunday is one that fantasy managers can likely count on in most games this season as the sure-handed Otton develops into a trusted underneath option for Baker Mayfield.