Otton did not draw a target over 61 snaps in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Panthers.

Otton was blanked on the stat sheet for only the second time of his career, the first having come in his first NFL game against the Cowboys back in Week 1 of last season. The catchless performance came out of nowhere and is certainly an outlier, considering Otton had recorded at least four receptions in five of the previous six contests. The second-year pro should have a very good chance of atoning in a Week 14 road matchup against a Falcons team that's allowed a robust 75-760-3 line to tight ends over 12 games.