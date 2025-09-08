Otton failed to bring in any of his three targets in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

After managing to head into the weekend without an injury designation following weeks of dealing with leg and groin issues, Otton wasn't able to get on the stat sheet for the first time since Week 2 of last season. Despite the blanking Sunday, Otton will naturally make a much bigger impact on the stat sheet in the majority of games this season, potentially beginning with a Week 2 road showdown against the Texans on Monday night, Sept. 15.