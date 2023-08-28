Otton wasn't targeted during Saturday's 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens but carried once for 12 yards.

Otton's sole contribution ironically came on the ground, but he flashed his speed by taking the ball up the right sideline for a solid gain to the Ravens' 22-yard line on the Buccaneers' first touchdown drive. The second-year tight end is expected to play a significant role in an offense that projects to feature plenty of play-action passing, following an impressive rookie campaign he finished with a 42-391-2 line over 16 games and a four-catch, 58-yard effort in the wild-card loss to the Cowboys.