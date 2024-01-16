Otton brought in eight of 11 targets for 89 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-9 wild-card win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Otton was the surprise leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and by a wide margin at that, arguably the single-most surprising individual performance in Tampa Bay's dominant win. Otton's totals were all career highs as well, as he continuously exploited Philadelphia's linebackers and safeties. The second-year pro could be busy again in Sunday's divisional-round battle against the Lions as well, considering Detroit also had plenty of trouble defending the tight end position this just-completed regular season.