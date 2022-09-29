Otton (personal) was not listed on the Buccaneers' injury report Wednesday.
Otton appears ready to return after he missed Tampa Bay's loss to the Packers in Week 3 due to personal reasons. The rookie tight end recorded one reception for four yards on two targets while playing 63 offensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, though he figures to see increased targets if wideouts Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) are sidelined in Week 4.
