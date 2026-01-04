Otton secured seven of nine targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers on Saturday.

Otton comfortably set the pace for the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, and the middle figure was also a new season high. The fourth-year pro delivered multiple key catches, including an 18-yard TD grab to open the scoring in the first quarter, as well as a 20-yard reception just before the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter that helped Tampa Bay burn some precious time off the clock while nursing a two-point lead. Otton's touchdown was his first of the season, and he finished the 2025 campaign with a career-high-tying 59 receptions and the second-highest receiving yardage total of his four seasons (572).