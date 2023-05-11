Otton is joined on the tight end depth chart by rookie fifth-round pick Payne Durham, who recorded 56 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns during his senior 2022 campaign at Purdue, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

Otton was a first-year hit in 2022 while splitting time with veteran Cameron Brate, progressively earning Tom Brady's trust and finishing with 42 receptions, tops among rookie tight ends across the league. Brate is no longer on the roster, but Otton now stands to face competition for targets from another young position mate with receiving prowess in Durham, who boasts a large catch radius that could make him an especially good fit while working with either Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, two quarterbacks for which accuracy may not always be a strong suit. Nevertheless, Otton is expected to serve as the clear leader in snaps at the position thanks in part to his underrated blocking ability and knack for moving the chains -- 19 of his receptions in 2022 went for first downs.