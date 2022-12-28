Otton was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.
Otton has been a regular in the Buccaneers offense when healthy in his rookie season, playing more than 50 percent of snaps in 13 of 14 appearances. His target count has been all over the place, though, with a range of zero to 10 over the last five games, a stretch in which he compiled a 13-88-1 line on 23 targets. With a health concern in tow, Otton's status will continue to be monitored as the week goes on ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Two catches in Week 16 win•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Limited to one catch Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Four catches in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Key scoring grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: No targets in Week 12 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Three grabs in win•