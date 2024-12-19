Otton (knee) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

Otton has yet to take part in drills this week while donning a knee brace on the side at practice, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. In the event that Otton isn't able to play Sunday in Dallas, offensive coordinator Liam Coen expressed confidence that Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and even rookie seventh-rounder Devin Culp will be able to fill in capably for Otton, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Ultimately, the Buccaneers may make a ruling on Otton's upcoming availability as soon as they post their final Week 16 injury report Friday.