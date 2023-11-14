Otton brought in two of three targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Otton finished tied with Rachaad White and Trey Palmer for third on the team in receptions, but his numbers were a noteworthy disappointment for fantasy managers banking on a successful encore to his season-best 6-70-2 line in Week 9 against the Texans. Otton's production is bound to continue fluctuating due to game script and the involvement of top wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as well as White, who's proven to be one of the best pass-catching backs in the league during his second campaign.