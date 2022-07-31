Otton, who was medically cleared from the ankle injury that cut short his final college season just before training camp, has been able to practice each day thus far after missing all offseason on-field work, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Otton studied the Buccaneers offense in the classroom and through sideline observation throughout the offseason, but getting live reps has naturally been a welcome new phase in his acclimation. The rookie fourth-round pick is slated to rotate in with veterans Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph and also put in plenty of time on special teams this season, but his athleticism could certainly help him carve out meaningful snaps as the season unfolds if he proves a quick study in the offense and pass-protection schemes.