Otton, who heading into the 2023 season as the No. 1 tight end, is excited about the diversity the position enjoys in new coordinator Dave Canales' offense, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

The second-year pro, who's the top pass-catching option at his position, will be playing in a scheme that is projected to feature an emphasis on the ground attack and plenty of play action off of that. That's expected to open up some more opportunities for a player the caliber of Otton, who's both a solid blocker and has also already demonstrated an ability to find soft spots in coverage. The projected increase in the use of two-tight-end sets -- which is based on how frequently the team Canales served as quarterbacks coach for a year ago, the Seahawks, deployed that formation -- should also be a significant benefit for Otton. Seattle ran 12 personnel on 29.5 percent of plays in 2022, a notable increase over the 17.4 percent clip the Buccaneers did under then-coordinator Byron Leftwich.