Otton brought in two of five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 29-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Otton tied multiple teammates for second on the team in receptions, and he was also on the receiving end of an 11-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield with 31 seconds remaining that turned out to be the game-winning score. Otton had been blanked altogether in Week 13 against the Panthers, but Sunday's trip to the end zone, his fourth of the season, helped make up for it to an extent in a critical week of the fantasy season.