Otton brought in three of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The second-year tight end worked himself free for his first touchdown of the season, a four-yard grab in traffic just past the midway point of the second quarter. Otton has mostly been a complementary option in the air attack as expected -- he's recorded three receptions or fewer in three of four games -- but he could enjoy a larger role in a Week 6 matchup against the Lions following a Week 5 bye if No. 1 wideout Mike Evans is unable to suit up due to the hamstring injury that caused his early exit Sunday.