Otton secured six of nine targets for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 39-37 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Otton was the surprising leader in receptions and targets on the afternoon, exploiting a Texans defense that had been vulnerable to tight ends in the first half of the season. The second-year pro found the end zone from three and 14 yards out for his first two scores since Week 4 against the Saints, and he's now amassed an impressive 15 receptions on 21 targets over his last three games. Otton will look to carry over his burgeoning chemistry with Baker Mayfield into a Week 10 home matchup against the Titans.