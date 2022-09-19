Otton brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie tight end thus got on the board with his first pro reception after not drawing a target in the opener. The Buccaneers' depleted receiving corps helped facilitate a bit more opportunity for Otton in the air attack, and he also saw his snap count bump up to 38 after he logged 30 against Dallas in Week 1. Otton's active status over veteran Kyle Rudolph over the first two games is encouraging as well, and with Tampa Bay now potentially down all three of Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) for a Week 3 showdown with the Packers, Otton could see another role expansion in that contest.