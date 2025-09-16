Buccaneers' Cade Otton: First three catches of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton brought in three of four targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-19 win over the Texans on Monday night.
Otton recorded a robust 91 percent snap share (73 snaps) on the night and was able to get on the stat sheet for the first time in 2025 with his trio of catches. Backup tight end Payne Durham logged just 17 snaps (21.0 percent share), so Otton remains the clear-cut top pass-catching option at the position, although it's disappointing to see he's drawn only seven targets through two games despite the absences of Chris Godwin (ankle) and Jalen McMillan (IR-neck).
