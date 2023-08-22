Otton secured both targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night. He also recovered a fumble.
Otton had logged 14 snaps against the Steelers in the preseason opener but hadn't seen a target. The second-year tight end broke the ice Saturday and remains on track to serve as the clear-cut top pass-catching option at tight end to open the 2023 season.
