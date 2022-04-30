The Buccaneers selected Otton in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

Otton becomes the first player off the board for Day 3. The tight end out of Washington is a solid value for Tampa Bay, which was in the market at that position with Rob Gronkowski's status uncertain and O.J. Howard now in Buffalo. Otton missed four games as a senior, two of which were due to an ankle injury that also prevented him from testing at the combine and the Washington pro day. Still, Otton is a smooth pass catcher who caught 91 of 124 targets for 1,026 yards and nine scores in his collegiate career. However, at 247 pounds, Otton's blocking could be an issue at the next level.