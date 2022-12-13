Otton brought in four of five targets for 28 yards in the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Otton once again logged a solid target tally despite the return of Cameron Brate from a one-game absence due to an illness. However, it was a quiet day for the Buccaneers passing game overall against the 49ers' suffocating defense, one where no pass catcher recorded more than 54 yards (Chris Godwin). Otton has 10 receptions overall in the last two games, giving him a solid floor heading into a Week 15 home matchup against the Bengals.