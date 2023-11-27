Otton secured all four targets for 45 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The second-year tight end finished tied with Trey Palmer for second on the team in receptions and with Chris Godwin for the same slotting in receiving yards. Otton now has back-to-back four-catch tallies and at least that many receptions in five of the last six contests overall, giving him a serviceable floor heading into a Week 13 home matchup against the Panthers.