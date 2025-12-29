Otton caught all four of his targets for 33 yards in the Bucs' loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

It marked Otton's highest yardage output since Week 10, but the tight end remains scoreless on the season. With all of the Bucs' wideouts healthy, Otton's a low-floor, low-ceiling fantasy bet ahead of next Sunday's Week 18 date with the Panthers. Otton caught just two passes for 15 yards on two targets against Carolina in Week 16.