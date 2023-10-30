Otton secured four of six targets for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-18 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Otton put together a reasonably serviceable performance from a PPR standpoint, although his yardage was once again underwhelming. The second-year tight end's 43-yard tally in Week 7 against the Falcons qualifies as his season high, leaving him with capped fantasy value heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Texans.