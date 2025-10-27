Otton had four receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Saints.

Otton finished second in receiving production for the Buccaneers on a low-volume passing day. After a slow start to the campaign, the veteran tight end has picked things up with averages of 5.0 receptions and 59.3 yards over his last four appearances. Otton should continue seeing elevated usage out of Tampa Bay's upcoming bye week for a team dealing with multiple injuries at the receiver position.