Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Gains 81 yards Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Otton had four receptions on five targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.
Otton set new season highs in targets, receptions and yardage once the dust settled from Sunday's thrilling victory. The veteran starter produced next to nothing over his previous four appearances, literally saddling managers with bagels in the box score for Weeks 1 and 3. The 26-year-old is averaging 4.5 targets in the two games Mike Evans (hamstring) has missed, highlighting a window of elevated usage for the tight end while the team's star wideout is sidelined. Otton's strong results immediately put him back on the map at a shallow fantasy position for next Sunday's tilt against the 49ers.
