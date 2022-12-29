Otton (quadriceps) practiced fully Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Otton opened Week 17 prep with a limited session Wednesday due to a quad injury, but it didn't stop him from getting back to all activity one day later. He'll thus continue to serve as Tampa Bay's top receiving tight end Sunday versus the Panthers, which so far has resulted in a 39-369-2 line on 58 targets for the rookie fourth-round pick in 14 games this season.
