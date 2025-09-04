Otton (groin) practiced in full Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Following Wednesday's capped session with what officially was termed a groin injury, Otton was able to handle every practice rep one day later, setting him up to serve his usual function as the Buccaneers' No. 1 TE on Sunday in Atlanta. In two games against the Falcons last season, he combined for 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 125 yards and two touchdowns.