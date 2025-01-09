Otton (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

This marks the first time Otton has been listed as anything other than a DNP or limited on Buccaneers practice reports since showing up with a left knee injury during Week 16 prep. He's missed the last three games as a result, but following up Wednesday's capped walkthrough with a full session one day later puts him on a path to return to action for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders. There's a chance he may share TE reps with Payne Durham and even Devin Culp if the Buccaneers opt to ease Otton back into action.