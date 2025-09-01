Otton (leg) is participating in Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Otton is likely practicing on a limited basis Monday, but that's nonetheless a step in the right direction after it was reported last week that his leg injury could threaten his Week 1 availability. He previously missed time during the preseason due to a separate hamstring injury. Wednesday's first official practice report of the week will officially disclosed Otton's activity level as Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against Atlanta approaches.