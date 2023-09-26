Otton brought in one of two targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 25-11 loss to the Eagles on Monday night.

Otton was coming off a solid six-catch, 41-yard effort versus the vulnerable Bears defense, but he garnered much less of Baker Mayfield's attention in an appreciably tougher matchup. The second-year tight end does have at least one catch in each of the first three games, but he remains a clear complementary option in a passing attack that still figures to revolve around Mike Evans and Chris Godwin -- and feature plenty of short passes to Rachaad White out of the backfield -- on the overwhelming majority of weeks this season.