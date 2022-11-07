Otton caught five of six targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Rams.

The rookie tight end was quiet most of the game, but he emerged as Tom Brady's favorite target in the fourth quarter, hauling in a 28-yard pass to begin the Bucs' final possession before capping it with a one-yard game-winning TD with just nine seconds left on the clock. Otton has seen at least five targets in all four games Cameron Brate (neck) has missed this season, and the trust he's earning from Brady could allow him to retain a significant role even if Brate is healthy for a Week 10 clash with the Seahawks in Germany.