Otton brought in one of two targets for 15 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Otton's catch and target totals tied for season lows, while his yardage total marked his third straight under the 20-mark. The second-year tight end appears to have a lesser role in coordinator Dave Canales' offensive scheme compared to that of predecessor Byron Leftwich's, but Otton has at least logged over 50 snaps in four of his first five games, including three tallies over 60.