Otton brought in one of three targets for 30 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday.

With Mike Evans back on the field after a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, Otton saw his workload decrease significantly. The third-year tight end did put together an impressive gain on his one catch, but he's now seen his receiving yardage totals drop over that of the previous game in four consecutive contests. Otton will have the benefit of a favorable matchup when the Bucs travel to face the Panthers in Week 13.