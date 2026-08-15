Buccaneers' Cade Otton: Idle for preseason opener

Otton did not play in Friday's 24-16 preseason win over the Jets.

Otton was the only Buccaneers tight end to not suit up Friday, with rookie sixth-rounder Bauer Sharp leading the position group with 28 snaps on offense, followed by Devin Culp (21). None of the Bucs starters played, but Otton and the rest of the first-team offense could see some action against the Chiefs on Saturday, Aug. 22. The fifth-year tight end is looking to build off a 2025 campaign in whcih he caught 59 passes (on 81 targets) for 572 yards and a touchdown over 16 regular-season games.