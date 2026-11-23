Otton caught one pass for eight yards on three targets in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Lions.

The tight end earned just a 9.1 percent target share and continues to be nearly invisible in the box score despite being an every-down player who runs virtually every pass route for the Bucs. Otton has just one touchdown since Week 11 of the 2024 season and has just one career 100-yard receiving game across 73 regular-season contests. He's a touchdown-or-bust fantasy bet who clearly busts far more than he hits.