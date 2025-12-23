Otton recorded two catches for 15 yards on two targets in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Panthers.

With the Tampa Bay pass-catching corps recently getting healthier with the returns of Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan from injured reserve, Otton has taken on a more muted role in the aerial attack. Otton has drawn four targets or fewer in each of the Buccaneers' last three games, producing seven catches for 43 yards during that stretch. The lack of reliable target volume makes Otton tough to rely upon in fantasy lineups heading into Tampa Bay's Week 17 matchup with the Dolphins.