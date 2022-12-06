Otton secured six of 10 targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

The rookie tight end tied for second on the team in receptions and was the runner-up in targets as well, but the most noteworthy part of his night was his one-yard touchdown grab with three minutes remaining that made it a one-possession game. Otton once again had the No. 1 tight end role to himself with Cameron Brate's (illness) fourth absence in the last six games, which led to a new career high in targets for the 2022 fourth-round pick. Otton will aim to build on the solid performance in a Week 14 road battle versus the 49ers.