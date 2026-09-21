Otton caught five of six targets for 38 yards during the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Four of the five passes Otton caught went for 10 yards or less, but he still led all Bucs pass catchers with five receptions while finishing third in receiving yards to Tez Johnson (49) and Chris Godwin (46). Otton played 58 of 65 offensive snaps (89.2 percent) and has served as security blanket in the passing game for Baker Mayfield. That said, Otton may be used more as a pass blocker Week 3 against the Vikings and their blitz-happy defense under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.