Otton secured seven of nine targets for 65 yards in the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

Otton led the Buccaneers in receptions and receiving yards while tying for second in targets. The veteran tight end benefited from the absence of Chris Godwin (fibula) and the early exit of Mike Evans (concussion/collarbone), helping lead to Otton's season-high catch total. Otton also had what appeared to be a reception ultimately deemed an interception, but he could be due for another busy day in a Week 8 road divisional clash against the Saints if Godwin remains out and exacerbates the confirmed absence of Evans.